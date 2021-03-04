2021 Big East Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2021 Big East Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The conference tournament begins March 5 and runs through March 8.

There will be 11 teams in the tournament and each game will take place at the Mohegan Sun Arena, located in Uncasville, Connecticut.

Here is the Big East Conference tournament schedule.

MARCH 5 – FIRST ROUND

(8) St. John's vs. (9) Xavier

(7) Providence vs. (10) Butler

(6) Creighton vs. (11) Georgetown

MARCH 6 – QUARTERFINALS

(1) UConn vs. TBD

(4) DePaul vs. (5) Villanova

(2) Marquette vs. TBD

(3) Seton Hall vs. TBD

MARCH 7 – SEMIFINALS

TBD vs. TBD

TBD vs. TBD

MARCH 8 – CHAMPIONSHIP

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

Paige Bueckers, UConn: Bueckers, a freshman, came away with Big East Player and Freshman of the Year honors. She became the second player in conference history to do so, joining Maya Moore, who did it in 2007-08. Bueckers averaged 19.8 points, 6.2 assists, and 2.4 steals per contest.

Christyn Williams, UConn: Williams, a junior guard, finished ninth in scoring (15.4) in the Big East. She was also recognized as a member of the All-Big East first-team.

Lauren Park-Lane, Seton Hall: As a sophomore, Park-Lane averaged 17.4 points per game for the Pirates, which ended up being a huge jump from her 6.7 average as a freshman. She had six 20-point games this year and one 30-point performance for Seton Hall.

Lauren Van Kleunen, Marquette: Van Kleunen, a redshirt-senior forward, had the best season of her career for the Golden Eagles in 2020-21. She shot a career-high .523 from the field and averaged 13.0 points in all 22 games for Marquette.

Lexi Held, DePaul: Held, the Big East Scholar-Athlete of the Year, led the conference averaging 3.4 steals per game, which was ranked sixth in the entire nation. Held, a junior, was also a member of the All-Big East first-team.