2020 French Open: What to know about women's singles tournament

The French Open will be the final major tennis tournament of the season, as the coronavirus pandemic forced the sport to alter its schedule and push it back to the end of September through the beginning of October.

Unlike the U.S. Open, the French Open will see several of the sport’s top female athletes compete. Serena Williams, Simona Halep, Amanda Amnisimova, Victoria Azarenka and Coco Gauff are all going to be in action when the tournament begins.

Ash Barty, last year’s French Open champion, will not defend the title over coronavirus risks. Naomi Osaka, who is coming off a win at the U.S. Open, pulled out of the tournament due to an injury.

The field is open for anyone to get to hold the trophy at the end.

Here’s what else you need to know about the tournament:

WHERE: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

WHEN: Sept. 27-Oct. 11

PURSE: $44.1 million

TV: Tennis Channel, NBC Sports

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONS

2019: ASH BARTY

Ash Barty won her first grand slam singles title in 2019. Barty defeated Marketa Vondrousova 6-1, 6-3.

2018: SIMONA HALEP

Simona Halep won her first grand slam title in 2018. She defeated Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in 2018.

2017: JELENA OSTAPENKO

Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko knocked off Simona Halep in 2017. It was Ostapenko’s first-ever major tournament victory. She has only made it as far as the semifinals in the other tournaments once – 2016 Wimbledon.

2016: GARBINE MUGURUZA

Garbine Muguruza ended Williams’ bid for a second straight title in 2016. She won 7-5, 6-4.

2015: SERENA WILLIAMS

While Williams is still chasing Steffi Graf for most grand slam titles, the last time she won the French Open was in 2015 over Lucia Safarova. She defeated her 6-3, 6-7 (2-7), 6-2.