2020 French Open: What to know about men's singles tournament

The French Open will be the final major tennis tournament of the season as the coronavirus pandemic forced the sport to alter its schedule and push it back to the end of September through the beginning of October.

Unlike the U.S. Open, the French Open will see several of the sport’s top male athletes compete. Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka are set to be in action. Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem and Alexander Zverev are also going to play in the French Open as well.

Nadal is looking to be the king of the clay court once again. A victory would net him his 13th French Open title and tie Roger Federer for the most Grand Slam titles in tennis. Federer has not played any matches during the pandemic due to an injury.

Here’s what else you need to know about the tournament.

WHERE: Stade Roland Garros, Paris, France

WHEN: Sept. 27-Oct. 11

PURSE: $44.1 million

TV: Tennis Channel, NBC Sports

LAST FIVE CHAMPIONS

2019: RAFAEL NADAL

Nadal knocked off Thiem for the second straight year. He won their match 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1.

2018: RAFAEL NADAL

Nadal would go back-to-back in 2018. The Spaniard defeated Thiem 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 in the win. He tied Margaret Court’s record of the most titles won at one major with 11 and would break that mark in 2019.

2017: RAFAEL NADAL

Nadal came away with his 10th French Open title in 2017 – and his first since 2014. He beat Wawrinka in straight sets 6-2, 6-3, 6-1.

2016: NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Djokovic would rebound following his 2015 loss to Wawrinka. He knocked off Andy Murray 3-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. It was his first and only French Open title

2015: STAN WAWRINKA

In 2015, the clay belonged to Wawrinka. He beat Djokovic 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. It was his second major title and first French Open title.