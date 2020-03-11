2020 Conference USA women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more

The 2020 Conference USA women’s basketball tournament will determine which team gets an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament beginning on March 20.

The first round of the tournament is slated to begin on March 11 and will run through March 14 at the Baylor Scott & White Sports Performance Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.

Twelve of the conference’s 14 teams make the tournament.

Here is the schedule for the C-USA tournament.

MARCH 11 - FIRST ROUND

No. 8 Marshall vs. No. 9 Southern Miss (12 p.m ET)

No. 5 UAB vs No. 12 Louisiana Tech (12:30 p.m. ET)

No. 7 UTEP vs. No. 10 Florida Atlantic (2:30 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Charlotte vs. No. 11 North Texas (3 p.m. ET)

MARCH 12 - QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Rice vs. First Round Winner (12 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Middle Tennessee State vs. First Round Winner (12:30 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Old Dominion vs. First Round Winner ( 2:30 p.m. ET)

No. 3 Western Kentucky vs. First Round Winner(3 p.m. ET)

MARCH 13- SEMIFINALS

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner (7 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal Winner (9:30 p.m. ET)

MARCH 14- CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner (5:30 p.m. ET)

CONFERENCE USA WOMEN’S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO WATCH

AISLYNN HAYES, MIDDLE TENNESSE STATE: Aislynn Hayes, a freshman at Middle Tennessee State was awarded C-USA’s Freshman of the year after averaging 14.1 points per game this season and 4.4 rebounds per game.

ANASTASIA HAYES, MIDDLE TENNESEE STATE: Anastasia Hayes, a redshirt sophomore at Middle Tennessee State, was named Newcomer of the Year after finishing the regular season on a four-game streak of 20 or more points per game. She ranks second in the conference in scoring, averaging 18.7 points per game and fourth in assists with 4.4 points per game.

NANCY MULKEY, RICE: Nancy Muley, a junior at Rice, was named Defensive Player of the Year for the second year in a row. She ranks fifth in the nation in blocked shots with an average of 3.21 per game and second on the team in scoring with an average of 12.9 points per game.

RAIZEL GUINTO, LOUISIANA TECH: Raizel Guinto, a junior at Louisiana Tech, was named the Co-Sixth Player of the Year award after averaging a team-best 2.8 assists per game and 1.6 steals per game, and her 3-point percentage sits inside C-USA's top 10.

AZIAH HUDSON, OLD DOMINION: Aziah Hudson, a sophomore at Old Dominion, shared the Co-Sixth Player of the Year award with Guinto with a team second-best 4.7 treys attempted and 1.6 made per game and a second-best assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.0 per game.

2019 CHAMPION

Rice won its first C-USA title in 2019. They defeated Middle Tennessee State, 69-54. Nancy Mulkey was named tournament MVP.