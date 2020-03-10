2020 Big South women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know and more

The 2020 Big South Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which teams get an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.

The tournament is set to begin March 10 and runs through March 15. The tournament games are played at the home gym of the highest-seeded school.

Each of the conference’s 11 schools made the tournament.

Here is the schedule for the Big South tournament.

MARCH 10 – FIRST ROUND

No. 8 Longwood vs. No. 9 Presbyterian (7 p.m. ET)

No. 7 Winthrop vs. No. 10 USC Upstate (7 p.m. ET)

No. 6 UNC Asheville vs. No. 11 Charleston (7 p.m. ET)

MARCH 12 – QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Campbell vs. First Round Winner (6 p.m. ET)

No. 4 Hampton vs. No. 5 Gardner-Webb (8 p.m. ET)

No. 2 Radford vs. First Round winner (6 p.m. ET)

No. 3 High Point vs. First Round winner (8 p.m. ET)

MARCH 13 – SEMIFINALS

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal winner (6 p.m. ET)

Quarterfinal Winner vs. Quarterfinal winner (8 p.m. ET)

MARCH 15 – CHAMPIONSHIP

Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal winner (2 p.m. ET)

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

5 PLAYERS TO KNOW

CAMRYN BROWN, HIGH POINT: Camryn Brown was named the Big South Conference Player of the Year for the 2019-20 season. Brown was averaging 17 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game during the regular season.

SKYLER CURRAN, HIGH POINT: Skyler Curran was among the All-Big South First Team selections. She averaged 16.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for High Point.

KHIANA JOHNSON, RADFORD: Khiana Johnson is hoping to lead Radford back to the Big South title game. Johnson averaged 12 points and 4.4 assists during the regular season

KYLA MCMAKIN, LONGWOOD: Kyla McMakin was among the top scorers in the Big South. She was averaging 18.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game for the Lancers.

LAREN VANARSDALE, HAMPTON: Laren VanArsdale led Hampton with 15.2 points and 3.4 assists per game during the 2019-20 season. She was an All-Big South First Team selection.

2019 CHAMPION

Radford was back on top in 2019. The Highlanders defeated Campbell, 57-45. Lydia Rivers was named tournament MVP.