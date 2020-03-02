2020 Atlantic Sun Conference men's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more
The 2020 Atlantic Sun Conference men’s basketball tournament will determine which teams get an automatic bid to the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
The tournament is set to begin March 3 and run through March 8, taking place at the campus sites of the top-seeded team in each matchup.
Eight teams make the conference tournament.
Here is the schedule of the Atlantic Sun tournament.
MARCH 3 – FIRST ROUND
No. 1 Liberty vs. No. 8 NJIT (7 p.m. ET)
No. 2 North Florida vs. No. 7 Jacksonville (7 p.m. ET)
No. 3 Lipscomb vs. No. 6 Florida Gulf Coast (7 p.m. ET)
No. 4 Stetson vs. No. 5 North Alabama (7 p.m. ET)
MARCH 5 – SEMIFINAL
First Round Winner vs. First Round Winner
First Round Winner vs. First Round Winner
MARCH 8 – FINAL
Semifinal Winner vs. Semifinal Winner
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
5 PLAYERS TO KNOW
ZACH COOKS, NJIT: Zach Cooks is leading the ASUN in points per game. He is averaging 19.8 points in 29 games. He also is shooting 40 percent from the field and averages 5 rebounds per game.
AHSAN ASADULLAH, LIPSCOMB: Ahsan Asadullah is second in scoring in the conference. He is averaging 17.4 points this season and is shooting 51 percent from the field. The center has led Lipscomb to a third-place finish in the regular season.
ROB PERRY, STETSON: Rob Perry is third in scoring in the conference. The guard recorded 15.4 points per game in the regular season. He is shooting 43 percent from three-point range.
EMANUEL LITTLES, NORTH ALABAMA: Emanuel Littles is the conference’s leading rebounder with 10.4 per game. He also averages 8 points per game.
IVAN GANDIA-ROSA, NORTH FLORIDA: Ivan Gandia-Rosa is the leading assist category in the conference. He is averaging 5.4 assists and 14 points per game this season for the Ospreys.
2019 CHAMPION
Liberty is the defending champion going into the 2020 tournament. The Flames are the No. 1 seed. Last year, they defeated Lipscomb. Scottie James was the MVP.