2020 Atlantic 10 Conference women's basketball tournament: Matchups, players to know & more
The 2020 Atlantic 10 Conference women’s basketball tournament will determine which teams get an automatic bid to the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament.
The tournament is set to begin March 3 and will run through March 8. The first round is at the highest-seed school’s home gym, while the quarterfinals through the finals will be played at the University of Dayton.
Each of the A-10’s 14 teams will be in the tournament.
Here is the schedule of the Atlantic 10 tournament.
MARCH 3 – FIRST ROUND
No. 8 George Washington vs. No. 9 Richmond (7 p.m. ET)
No. 4 Saint Louis vs. No. 13 George Mason (8 p.m. ET)
No. 5 Massachusetts vs. No. 12 St. Bonaventure (7 p.m. ET)
No. 7 Davidson vs. No. 10 La Salle (7 p.m. ET)
No. 3 Fordham vs. No. 14 Saint Joseph’s (7 p.m. ET)
No. 6 Duquesne vs. No. 11 Rhode Island (7 p.m. ET)
MARCH 6 – QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Dayton vs. First Round winner (11 a.m. ET)
First Round winner vs. First Round winner (2 p.m. ET)
No. 2 VCU vs. First Round winner (4:30 p.m. ET)
First Round winner vs. First Round winner (7 p.m. ET)
MARCH 7 – SEMIFINALS
Quarterfinal winner vs. Quarterfinal winner (11 a.m. ET)
Quarterfinal winner vs. Quarterfinal winner (1:30 p.m. ET)
MARCH 8 – CHAMPIONSHIP
Semifinal winner vs. Semifinal winner (Noon ET)
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE WOMEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY
5 PLAYERS TO KNOW
BRE CAVANAUGH, FORDHAM: Bre Cavanaugh led the Atlantic 10 in scoring during the regular season. Heading into the tournament she was averaging 19.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game. The defending-champion Rams are the No. 3 seed in the tournament.
NICOLE CARDANO-HILLARY, GEORGE MASON: Nicole Cardano-Hillary finished second in scoring behind Cavanaugh. She averaged 17.9 points per game. She also led the conference with 2.2 steals per game.
HAILEY LEIDEL, MASSACHUSETTS: Hailey Leidel was another top scorer in the Atlantic 10 this season. She averaged 16 points per contest. UMass picked up the fifth seed in the A-10.
JAYLA SCAIFE, DAYTON: Jayla Scaife averaged 13 points per game as she helped the Flyers to a top seed in the Atlantic 10.
TERA REED, VCU: Tera Reed finished in the top five in the Atlantic 10 in scoring, averaging 13.8 points per game. The New Zealand native also averaged 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists.
2019 CHAMPION
Fordham is the defending A-10 champion. They defeated VCU last season.