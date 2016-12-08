2 Louisiana Tech players combine for 3 of top C-USA awards

IRVING, Texas (AP) Louisiana Tech quarterback Ryan Higgins has been named the Conference USA MVP by the league's coaches.

Higgins has thrown for 4,208 yards and 37 touchdowns this season, ranking third among FBS players with 351 yards per game.

In voting by the 13 C-USA coaches announced Wednesday, Louisiana Tech junior receiver Carlos Henderson became the first player ever named as the league's offensive player of the year and special teams player of the year in the same season. Henderson has 21 touchdowns - 17 receiving, two rushing and two on kickoff returns.

Florida Atlantic end Trey Hendrickson is the first defensive lineman since 2011 to be named the C-USA defensive player of the year. He had 29 1/2 sacks in his career, including 9 1/2 this season.

