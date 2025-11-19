How to make California chef Andrew Gruel's Thanksgiving stuffing

Ingredients
- 1 loaf bread or pieces of old bread
- 1 large onion or shallot, diced
- 3–4 celery stalks, diced
- 2–3 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 stick butter (½ cup)
- 2–3 cups chicken or turkey stock (homemade below)
- 1–2 tsp any fresh herbs
- Salt & pepper
Directions
- Prep the bread:Cut into 1" cubes. If not already stale, toast at 300°F for 10–15 minutes.
- Sauté the veg:Melt butter in a large pan. Add onion & celery. Cook 7–10 minutes until soft. Add garlic and cook 1 minute.
- Season:Add poultry seasoning, salt, and pepper. Stir until fragrant.
- Combine:In a big bowl, toss bread cubes with the buttery veg mix.
- Moisten:Pour in warm stock a cup at a time until the bread is soft but not mushy.
- Bake:Transfer to a buttered baking dish.
Chef's Note: For a crispy top, bake uncovered at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 35–45 minutes. For softer stuffing, cover with foil for the first 30 minutes, then uncover for the final 10–15 minutes.