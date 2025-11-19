Expand / Collapse search
Fox & Friends Recipes

How to make California chef Andrew Gruel's Thanksgiving stuffing

A recipe for a show-stopping stuffing

Ingredients 

  • 1 loaf bread or pieces of old bread
  • 1 large onion or shallot, diced
  • 3–4 celery stalks, diced
  • 2–3 cloves garlic, minced
  • 1 stick butter (½ cup)
  • 2–3 cups chicken or turkey stock (homemade below)
  • 1–2 tsp any fresh herbs
  • Salt & pepper

Directions

  1. Prep the bread:Cut into 1" cubes. If not already stale, toast at 300°F for 10–15 minutes.
  2. Sauté the veg:Melt butter in a large pan. Add onion & celery. Cook 7–10 minutes until soft. Add garlic and cook 1 minute.
  3. Season:Add poultry seasoning, salt, and pepper. Stir until fragrant.
  4. Combine:In a big bowl, toss bread cubes with the buttery veg mix.
  5. Moisten:Pour in warm stock a cup at a time until the bread is soft but not mushy.
  6. Bake:Transfer to a buttered baking dish.

Chef's Note: For a crispy top, bake uncovered at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for 35–45 minutes. For softer stuffing, cover with foil for the first 30 minutes, then uncover for the final 10–15 minutes.

This article was written by Fox News staff.

