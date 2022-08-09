Expand / Collapse search
Abductions, UFOs and conspiracies: New Fox Nation series examines people, places connected to aliens

Abby Hornacek hosts 'Alien Abductions,' now streaming on the app

Madeline Coggins
By Madeline Coggins | Fox News
Abby Hornacek travels the country engaging with people and places connected to mysterious reports of alien abduction.

Fascination with outer space and space creatures existed long before movie magic and popular culture created "E.T.," "Star Wars" or even the "Alien" franchise. The final frontier has been a source of endless conspiracy and controversy for decades. 

Now, Fox Nation's "Alien Abductions" hosted by Abby Hornacek unpacks some of the most legendary alien encounters and introduces people around the country who claim to have been abducted by extraterrestrial beings. 

One of the several stories featured in the six-part series that Hornacek traces is the mysterious invention of The Integratron by George Van Tassel, a legendary alien abductee and ufologist who lived in the Mojave Desert in California. 

Van Tassel is largely considered to be one of the first contactees with aliens and, in many ways, is said to have kicked off a movement in 1950s America after allegedly encountering an alien from Venus named Solganda.

The new Fox Nation series unpacks Van Tassel's story of meeting Solganda, who supposedly gave extraterrestrial instructions to Van Tassel on how to build an immortality device.

This device became known as The Integratron, which he considered a time machine and a healing device. 

While building the 38-feet-tall structure, Van Tassel grew a following he eventually turned into the Church of Universal Wisdom, increasing financial support for his out-of-this-world device. 

Abby Hornacek hosts 'Alien Abductions' streaming now on Fox Nation.

Abby Hornacek hosts 'Alien Abductions' streaming now on Fox Nation. (Fox News)

As the episode explores, with fame and wealth came increased attention from federal authorities. During the height of Cold War tensions, the FBI considered many new religions in conjunction with fears over communism. 

By the time Van Tassel had finished constructing The Integratron, he passed away and federal authorities acted quickly to collect information on the contactee. But his creation has lived long and prospered; The Integratron is still available to visit today and is considered to be precisely positioned to provide maximum healing through vibrational sound baths. 

"His legacy lives on as a pioneering figure in the Atomic Age UFO movement," Hornacek described.

Hornacek travels through legacies like Van Tassel's and speaks with experts to uncover the mysteries and conspiracies of alien encounters and extraterrestrial beings on ‘Alien Abductions,’ available to stream now. 

Madeline Coggins is a Digital Production Assistant with Fox News.