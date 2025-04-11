Preparing poached lobster with morels and favas with chef Christian Rowan

Poached Lobster

2 2.5# lobsters cooked and cleaned

2 gallons boiling water

8 oz Kosher salt

Begin by running the tip of your knife through the head of the lobsters to unalive them. Once the lobster is no longer with us, twist the claws and tail off and reserve. Keep the heads if you want to make lobster bisque or a shellfish stock later. In a large soup pot, bring the water and salt to a rolling boil. Cook the claws for 9 minutes and tails for 6 minutes. Once cooked, place the lobster in an ice bath immediately. Once cooled, remove all lobster meat from the shells and cut the tails in half lengthwise. The lobster tails should be translucent when removed from the shells. Remove any intestine tract and reserve.

Burre Blanc

30 g. shallots sliced thinly

16 oz white wine

8 ea. black peppercorns

2 ea. bay leaves

6 ea. sprigs of thyme

2# unsalted butter, cut into cubes

Kosher salt to taste

In a medium sauce pot combine shallots, white wine, peppercorns, bay leaves and thyme. Bring to a full boil and reduce to au sec (almost dry). Once the wine has reduced, begin to whisk in butter. Start slowly to fully incorporate the butter and make sure the Burre Blanc does not boil. Once all butter has been incorporated into the reduction, add salt to taste and strain through a fine sieve. Reserve this butter sauce to reheat the lobster meat.

Vin Jaune Sauce

2 oz unsalted butter

3 medium-sized shallots, peeled & sliced thin

8 oz morel mushrooms

1 ea. bay leaf

6 ea. sprigs of thyme

2 cloves garlic, skin on, smashed

10 fl. oz white wine-Chablis or another light Chardonnay

8 fl. oz Vin Jaune (yellow wine from Jura) or Sherry (I like Amontillado best)

4 fl. oz heavy cream

2 oz crème fraiche

Kosher salt to taste

Begin with a medium sized sauce pot over medium heat. Add butter and morels, cook until morels are nicely browned. Reduce heat to medium low. Add shallots, bay leaves, thyme, garlic and a pinch of salt. Sweat until the shallots are translucent. Add Vin Jaune and white wine and reduce by half. Add heavy cream and simmer for about 5 minutes. Strain and discard shallots, garlic and herbs. Season with salt to taste. I like to add a little raw wine or sherry at the end to brighten the sauce up!

To finish:

2 oz unsalted butter

2 oz shallots finely minced

8 oz fava beans, blanched

8 oz morel mushrooms trimmed and washed

1 oz finely chopped chives

Lobster Meat

Burre Blanc (butter sauce)

Place the lobster meat into the hot burre blanc sauce and reserve off of the heat. In a saute pan over medium heat, add shallots once the butter is melted and sweat until translucent. Add morel mushrooms and fava beans to the pan with shallots. Cook gently just until the mushrooms are soft and season to taste.

Using a spoon, spoon the morel and favas into a medium bowl or whatever you would like to serve this dish in. Remove lobster from the butter sauce and place on top of the mushrooms and favas. Spoon Vin Jaune sauce around the vegetables and garnish with chives. Enjoy!