©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Make it: Tom Brady's favorite avocado ice cream

Brady's formal personal chef Allen Campbell joined 'Fox & Friends' to whip up the healthy dessert

Chef Allen Campbell joined 'Fox & Friends' to show the co-hosts how to make Tom Brady's favorite dishes. 

Avocado Ice Cream

1 ripe avocado, pitted 

½ cup cashews 

½ cup young coconut meat 

1 ½ cup dates, pitted 

1 cup raw cacao powder 

1 ¼ cup filtered water (or raw coconut water)  

Method 

In a high-powered blender combine all ingredients and blend until smooth.  

Put in the freezer until desired firmness.  

For quicker ice cream, freeze half of the water into cubes before blending.  

Makes 3-4 servings. 

Topping ideas: coconut flakes, crunchy raw granola*, goji berries, toasted almonds, cacao nibs, whipped cream. 

*If young Thai coconut meat is out of reach, add ¼ cup cashews and ¼ cup of avocado. 

