Make it: Tom Brady's favorite avocado ice cream

Avocado Ice Cream

1 ripe avocado, pitted

½ cup cashews

½ cup young coconut meat

1 ½ cup dates, pitted

1 cup raw cacao powder

1 ¼ cup filtered water (or raw coconut water)

Method

In a high-powered blender combine all ingredients and blend until smooth.

Put in the freezer until desired firmness.

For quicker ice cream, freeze half of the water into cubes before blending.

Makes 3-4 servings.

Topping ideas: coconut flakes, crunchy raw granola*, goji berries, toasted almonds, cacao nibs, whipped cream.

*If young Thai coconut meat is out of reach, add ¼ cup cashews and ¼ cup of avocado.