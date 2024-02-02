Make it: Tom Brady's favorite avocado ice cream

Avocado Ice Cream
1 ripe avocado, pitted
½ cup cashews
½ cup young coconut meat
1 ½ cup dates, pitted
1 cup raw cacao powder
1 ¼ cup filtered water (or raw coconut water)
Method
In a high-powered blender combine all ingredients and blend until smooth.
Put in the freezer until desired firmness.
For quicker ice cream, freeze half of the water into cubes before blending.
Makes 3-4 servings.
Topping ideas: coconut flakes, crunchy raw granola*, goji berries, toasted almonds, cacao nibs, whipped cream.
*If young Thai coconut meat is out of reach, add ¼ cup cashews and ¼ cup of avocado.