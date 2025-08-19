How to make Paula Deen's Ice Cream French Toast

INGREDIENTS:

1 pint of vanilla ice cream, melted

4 (1"-1½"-thick) slices of Challah bread

5 tablespoons of butter

Confectioners' sugar, optional, for serving

Maple syrup, optional, for serving

Fresh whipped cream, optional, for serving

Your favorite flavor of ice cream, optional, for serving

DIRECTIONS

1. Pour melted ice cream into a large baking dish. Add bread, turning to coat in melted ice cream for about 3 minutes per side.

2. Working in batches, melt the butter in a large skillet, and fry the French toast in a single layer for about 4 minutes per side or until golden brown.

3. Serve warm with your choice of toppings!

Cook’s Note: If you’re serving a crowd, keep the French Toast warm in a 250˚F oven on a wire baking sheet until ready to serve.