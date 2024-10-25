Expand / Collapse search
Chef Joseph Gannascoli's penne alla vodka

'Sopranos' actor shares a dish for World Pasta Day on 'Fox & Friends'

RECIPE:

PENNE ALLA ROCAVAKA

by Joseph Gannascoli

6 servings

INGREDIENTS:

1 pound penne pasta

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

1 cup Rocavaka vodka

125 ounces prepared marinara sauce

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

1/4 cup chopped fresh basil

Pinch red pepper flakes (optional)

DIRECTIONS:

*Prepare the pasta according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of the pasta water. Set aside.

*Meanwhile, heat the oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat, stirring, until the butter is melted. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened, 3 – 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute.

*Add the vodka and cook 2 – 3 minutes. Stir in the marinara sauce until blended. Add the cream, salt, and pepper and bring to a simmer. Cook, just until the flavors are blended, about 2 minutes.

*Add the pasta to the skillet, tossing to combine. Add the reserved pasta water if necessary and toss until the pasta is well coated.

*Pour the pasta mixture into a large serving bowl. Serve sprinkled with the Parmesan, basil, and red pepper flakes, if using. Buon Appetito!