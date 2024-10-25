Chef Joseph Gannascoli's penne alla vodka

RECIPE:
PENNE ALLA ROCAVAKA
by Joseph Gannascoli
6 servings
INGREDIENTS:
1 pound penne pasta
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
2 tablespoons butter
1 medium onion, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
1 cup Rocavaka vodka
125 ounces prepared marinara sauce
1 cup heavy cream
1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
Freshly ground black pepper
1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese
1/4 cup chopped fresh basil
Pinch red pepper flakes (optional)
DIRECTIONS:
*Prepare the pasta according to package directions. Drain, reserving 1/2 cup of the pasta water. Set aside.
*Meanwhile, heat the oil and butter in a large skillet over medium heat, stirring, until the butter is melted. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened, 3 – 4 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 1 minute.
*Add the vodka and cook 2 – 3 minutes. Stir in the marinara sauce until blended. Add the cream, salt, and pepper and bring to a simmer. Cook, just until the flavors are blended, about 2 minutes.
*Add the pasta to the skillet, tossing to combine. Add the reserved pasta water if necessary and toss until the pasta is well coated.
*Pour the pasta mixture into a large serving bowl. Serve sprinkled with the Parmesan, basil, and red pepper flakes, if using. Buon Appetito!