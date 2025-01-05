Chef George Duran showcases healthy eating recipes to ring in the new year

Expand / Collapse search
Chef George Duran showcases easy and healthy recipes during 'Fox & Friends Weekend' that the whole family will love to kick off 2025.

SMOKY BACON SALAD IN CRISPY ENDIVE CUPS

Ingredients For the Salad:

  • 2 cups crispy romaine lettuce, chopped
  • 1 cup red cabbage, thinly shredded
  • 1 cup carrots, julienned •
  • 1/2 cup smoked Gouda cheese, shredded
  • 1 cup BBQ croutons, crushed into bite-sized pieces
  • 12-16 large endive leaves (2-3 heads of endive), separated and washed

For the Smoked Bacon Dressing:

  • 4 slices smoked bacon, cooked until crispy and crumbled (reserve 1 tablespoon for garnish)
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 2 tablespoons sour cream
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
  • Salt and pepper to taste

 

Instructions

  1. In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, apple cider vinegar, honey, Dijon mustard, smoked paprika, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Stir in the crumbled bacon, reserving 1 tablespoon for garnish.
  2. Mix well and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, combine the chopped romaine lettuce, shredded red cabbage, julienned carrots, shredded smoked Gouda cheese, and crushed BBQ croutons.
  3. Gently toss the salad mixture with the smoked bacon dressing until evenly coated.
  4. Spoon the salad mixture into each endive leaf, ensuring a generous amount of filling per cup.
  5. Sprinkle the reserved crumbled bacon over the filled endive cups for a finishing touch.
  6. Arrange the cups on a serving platter and serve immediately as a fresh and smoky appetizer.

 

WALNUT ROSEMARY CRUSTED SALMON & SPINACH SALAD

Try this delightful combination of flaky salmon set atop a bed of Fresh Express® French Blue Cheese Salad Kit for a restaurant experience at home.

Ingredients

  • 2 (8-ounce) packages Fresh Express
  • French Blue Cheese Salad Kits
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon lemon juice
  • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary
  • 1/2 teaspoon honey
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 3 tablespoons panko breadcrumbs
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped walnuts
  • 1 teaspoon olive oil
  • 4 salmon fillets (about 6 ounces each)
  • Lemon wedges, optional

Instructions

  1. Heat oven to 425°F and line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
  2. Combine mustard, garlic, lemon juice, rosemary, honey, and salt in a small bowl. Combine bread crumbs, walnuts, and oil in another small bowl.
  3. Place salmon on the prepared sheet pan. Spread the mustard mixture over the fish; sprinkle with the panko mixture, pressing to adhere. Lightly coat with cooking spray.
  4. Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until the fish flakes easily with a fork.
  5. Place the greens from the Fresh Express French Blue Cheese Salad Kits into a large bowl. Drizzle with dressings; mix well. Top with croutons and blue cheese.
  6. Evenly divide the salad among four plates. Top with salmon. Serve with a lemon wedge if desired.

HONEY-MISO AIR FRYER SALMON WITH BROCCOLI AND POTATOES

Serves 2

Ingredients:

  • 2 6-oz. Mowi salmon ilets
  • 3 Tblsp. white miso paste
  • 3 Tblsp. honey
  • 1 C. ingerling potatoes, washed and cut into small pieces
  • 6-oz. broccoli, cut into bite size pieces
  • Olive oil
  • Salt and pepper
  • Dried herbs like thyme

Directions:

  1. Remove salmon filets from packaging and dry thoroughly with a paper towel
  2. Mix miso paste and honey in a small bowl and brush liberally on top of salmon, reserving extra mixture later.
  3. Toss potatoes and broccoli in olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Season with dried herbs, if desired.
  4. Working in batches or if your air fryer is large enough, fry salmon, broccoli and potatoes together for 10-12 minutes at 400F., until salmon is cooked to your liking.
  5. Serve salmon with potatoes and broccoli and drizzle the remaining honey-miso mixture throughout.


 

