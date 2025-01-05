Chef George Duran showcases healthy eating recipes to ring in the new year

SMOKY BACON SALAD IN CRISPY ENDIVE CUPS
Ingredients For the Salad:
- 2 cups crispy romaine lettuce, chopped
- 1 cup red cabbage, thinly shredded
- 1 cup carrots, julienned •
- 1/2 cup smoked Gouda cheese, shredded
- 1 cup BBQ croutons, crushed into bite-sized pieces
- 12-16 large endive leaves (2-3 heads of endive), separated and washed
For the Smoked Bacon Dressing:
- 4 slices smoked bacon, cooked until crispy and crumbled (reserve 1 tablespoon for garnish)
- 1/4 cup mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons sour cream
- 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon smoked paprika
- Salt and pepper to taste
Instructions
- In a small bowl, whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, apple cider vinegar, honey, Dijon mustard, smoked paprika, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Stir in the crumbled bacon, reserving 1 tablespoon for garnish.
- Mix well and set aside. In a large mixing bowl, combine the chopped romaine lettuce, shredded red cabbage, julienned carrots, shredded smoked Gouda cheese, and crushed BBQ croutons.
- Gently toss the salad mixture with the smoked bacon dressing until evenly coated.
- Spoon the salad mixture into each endive leaf, ensuring a generous amount of filling per cup.
- Sprinkle the reserved crumbled bacon over the filled endive cups for a finishing touch.
- Arrange the cups on a serving platter and serve immediately as a fresh and smoky appetizer.
WALNUT ROSEMARY CRUSTED SALMON & SPINACH SALAD
Try this delightful combination of flaky salmon set atop a bed of Fresh Express® French Blue Cheese Salad Kit for a restaurant experience at home.
Ingredients
- 2 (8-ounce) packages Fresh Express
- French Blue Cheese Salad Kits
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons chopped fresh rosemary
- 1/2 teaspoon honey
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 3 tablespoons panko breadcrumbs
- 3 tablespoons finely chopped walnuts
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 4 salmon fillets (about 6 ounces each)
- Lemon wedges, optional
Instructions
- Heat oven to 425°F and line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
- Combine mustard, garlic, lemon juice, rosemary, honey, and salt in a small bowl. Combine bread crumbs, walnuts, and oil in another small bowl.
- Place salmon on the prepared sheet pan. Spread the mustard mixture over the fish; sprinkle with the panko mixture, pressing to adhere. Lightly coat with cooking spray.
- Bake for 12 to 15 minutes or until the fish flakes easily with a fork.
- Place the greens from the Fresh Express French Blue Cheese Salad Kits into a large bowl. Drizzle with dressings; mix well. Top with croutons and blue cheese.
- Evenly divide the salad among four plates. Top with salmon. Serve with a lemon wedge if desired.
HONEY-MISO AIR FRYER SALMON WITH BROCCOLI AND POTATOES
Serves 2
Ingredients:
- 2 6-oz. Mowi salmon ilets
- 3 Tblsp. white miso paste
- 3 Tblsp. honey
- 1 C. ingerling potatoes, washed and cut into small pieces
- 6-oz. broccoli, cut into bite size pieces
- Olive oil
- Salt and pepper
- Dried herbs like thyme
Directions:
- Remove salmon filets from packaging and dry thoroughly with a paper towel
- Mix miso paste and honey in a small bowl and brush liberally on top of salmon, reserving extra mixture later.
- Toss potatoes and broccoli in olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Season with dried herbs, if desired.
- Working in batches or if your air fryer is large enough, fry salmon, broccoli and potatoes together for 10-12 minutes at 400F., until salmon is cooked to your liking.
- Serve salmon with potatoes and broccoli and drizzle the remaining honey-miso mixture throughout.