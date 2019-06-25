Wisconsin police on 'kangaroo watch' after joey seen hopping across bridge

A kangaroo sighting in Wisconsin has sent local police on a chase for the marsupial.

Grand Chute police said officers responded to a report of a joey hopping across a pedestrian bridge over Interstate 41 Monday morning. Police searched the nearby brush for signs of the visitor from Down Under, but couldn’t locate it.

“It would appear that the kangaroo had... Wait for it. Hopped along,” the department joked on Twitter.

The department had some fun with the unusual call on social media.

They tweeted a photo of Community Service Officer Davis wearing a helmet and wielding a tiny cage and large net with the caption: “CSO Davis isn't taking any chances. He may need a bigger cage though.”

The search for the missing kangaroo resumed Tuesday morning, police said. Officers were “painstakingly monitoring” the brush near where the animal was last seen. The department posted a photo of officers combing the woods for the “Great Grand Chute Marsupial.”

This isn’t the first kangaroo sighting in the Badger State. In November, a kangaroo named Lulu was struck and killed by a pickup truck after escaping from a home, the Appleton Post-Crescent reported.