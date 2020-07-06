Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

PLANET EARTH
Published

Why has pink snow appeared in the Alps?

The pink snow is said to be the result of algae

James Rogers
By James Rogers | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 6Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Remarkable aerial pictures show pink-colored snow in the Presena glacier in the Italian Alps.

A number of news reports say the strange pink snow in the glacier near Pellizano is the result of the algae Ancylonela nordenskioeldii, which is typically found in Greenland.

RED TIDE CRISIS: THE SCIENCE BEHIND THE TOXIC ALGAE BLOOM ON FLORIDA'S GULF COAST

An aerial picture taken on July 3, 2020, above the Presena glacier near Pellizzano, shows pink-colored snow.

An aerial picture taken on July 3, 2020, above the Presena glacier near Pellizzano, shows pink-colored snow. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

However, Biagio Di Mauro, a researcher at the Institute of Polar Sciences in Italy’s National Research Council tweeted that the pink snow was probably the result of Chlamydomonas nivalis, which is a snow alga. Ancylonema nordenskioeldii, he explained, is a glacier alga.

The phenomenon is quite common in the Alps, Di Mauro tweeted.

GREEN OLYMPICS: ALGAE TURNS RIO POOL A STRANGE COLOR

Pink colored snow in an aerial picture taken on July 3, 2020 above the Presena glacier near Pellizzano.

Pink colored snow in an aerial picture taken on July 3, 2020 above the Presena glacier near Pellizzano. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)

A number of news reports cited a possible link between the pink snow and climate change, although Di Mauro said that this is yet to be proven.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a study published in the European Journal of Phycology in 2005, scientists described Chlamydomonas nivalis. “‘Red snow’, the macroscopic expression of a massive growth of unicellular algae on alpine and polar snow fields, has been a well-known phenomenon for more than 2000 years,” they wrote.

Follow James Rogers on Twitter @jamesjrogers