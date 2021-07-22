When to view July's full buck moon

The next full moon of 2021 will occur on Friday in the U.S.

Called the buck moon and the thunder moon, Earth's natural satellite will appear opposite the sun in Earth-based longitude at 10:37 p.m. ET, according to NASA.

In a blog post, the agency wrote that while most of the Americas would experience the moon on Friday, from Newfoundland and Greenland eastward to the International Dateline, the celestial event will occur on Saturday, July 24.

The moon will look full from Thursday night through Sunday morning.

A full moon happens when light from the sun reflects off the near side of the moon.

According to the Maine Farmer's Almanac, this full moon was named by Algonquin tribes in the Northeast for the period when new antlers of buck deer push out of their foreheads.

It's also known as the thunder moon because of the season's frequent thunderstorms.

Alternatively, Europeans called this full moon the hay moon for the season's haymaking – and sometimes the mead moon. Hindus, Buddhists, and Jains called this moon the guru full moon and the moon has been celebrated as a time for "clearing the mind and honoring the guru or spiritual master."

This full moon also marks an important time for Theravada Buddhists, with the festival of Asalha Puja or "Dharma Day."

The moon also signifies the beginning of Vassa: a three-month-long annual Buddhist retreat.

In addition, this full moon falls in the middle of the sixth month of the Chinese calendar, the final month of the Islamic year and corresponds with Israel's Tu B'Av holiday.

KCPQ noted Wednesday that this full moon's appearance could be altered due to the presence of wildfire smoke that has traveled east for thousands of miles in the jet stream.

That smoke turned skies in the eastern U.S. a hazy gray and the sun a blood orange color.