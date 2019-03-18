WARNING GRAPHIC IMAGES: 'Disgusting' 88-lb mass of plastic bags found in dead whale's stomach

Researchers have discovered 88 pounds of plastic bags in the stomach of a whale that died after becoming stranded on a Philippines beach.

In a Facebook post Sunday, the D’ Bone Collector Museum explained that the plastic bags included 16 rice sacks and multiple shopping bags. “This whale had the most plastic we have ever seen in a whale. It's disgusting,” it said.

The carcass of the juvenile male Cuvier’s Beaked Whale was recovered by the museum on March 16 on the shore of the Philippines’ Compostela Valley province. “Action must be taken by the government against those who continue to treat the waterways and ocean as dumpsters,” said the museum in the post.

The museum plans to release a full list of the plastic items recovered from the whale carcass.

Large volumes of plastic have been found inside other dead whales, highlighting the problems of garbage floating in the ocean. Last year, for example, 13 pounds of plastic were found inside the stomach of a dead whale that washed up in Indonesia. Researchers found 115 plastic cups, four plastic bottles, 25 plastic bags, two flip-flops, a nylon sack and more than 1,000 other assorted pieces of plastic inside the 31-foot whale.

Earlier in 2018, a whale in Thailand died after eating more than 80 plastic bags.

