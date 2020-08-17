Viral photo shows mice 'posing' as they eat blackberries

Instead of three blind mice, maybe it should be three kind mice.

Photos of several mice have gone viral after they appear to be "posing" while eating wild blackberries, British news agency SWNS reports.

Amateur photographer Gez Robinson took the photos on Aug. 10 at his home in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, England, after he set up an area for wildlife last year.

"We just let the top half of the garden go wild and installed log piles," Robinson said. "I worked all through the lockdown but spent lots of time in our garden. I came across these two mouse families at either ends of the garden. One group lives under some old decking, and the other lives in a little mossy hill near an old shed."

The two families have apparently taken a shine to the area, nibbling on leftovers from birds spilling the seed to the floor and the wild berries that have grown on the plants.

"I had positioned bird feeders in the trees near these areas and the mice were feeding on the spilled seeds," Robinson added. "Goldfinch are such messy eaters it helps the mice. But over the last few days, I have realized the 'decking family' love blackberries which are growing all around."

In June, several harvest mice were spotted on camera sitting on a stalk of wheat, showcasing how tiny the mammals are.

