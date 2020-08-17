Expand / Collapse search
Viral photo shows mice 'posing' as they eat blackberries

Amateur photographer Gez Robinson took the photos at his home in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, England

By Chris Ciaccia | Fox News
Instead of three blind mice, maybe it should be three kind mice.

Photos of several mice have gone viral after they appear to be "posing" while eating wild blackberries, British news agency SWNS reports.

Amateur photographer Gez Robinson took the photos on Aug. 10 at his home in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, England, after he set up an area for wildlife last year.

A family of little mice strike a pose as they clamber to reach a bunch of blackberries. (SWNS)

INCREDIBLE PICTURES SHOW TINY WILD HARVEST MICE SITTING ON WHEAT STALK

"We just let the top half of the garden go wild and installed log piles," Robinson said. "I worked all through the lockdown but spent lots of time in our garden. I came across these two mouse families at either ends of the garden. One group lives under some old decking, and the other lives in a little mossy hill near an old shed."

Gez Robinson, who works as a maintenance officer with the local council, had previously created a wildlife area in the top half of his garden with log piles and wild flowers.  (SWNS)

The two families have apparently taken a shine to the area, nibbling on leftovers from birds spilling the seed to the floor and the wild berries that have grown on the plants.

"I had positioned bird feeders in the trees near these areas and the mice were feeding on the spilled seeds," Robinson added. "Goldfinch are such messy eaters it helps the mice. But over the last few days, I have realized the 'decking family' love blackberries which are growing all around."

In June, several harvest mice were spotted on camera sitting on a stalk of wheat, showcasing how tiny the mammals are.

