Incredible pictures show tiny wild harvest mice sitting on wheat stalk

Instead of the three blind mice, it's the three tiny mice.

A photographer has managed to capture three harvest mice sitting on a stalk of wheat, showcasing how minuscule the mammals are, British news agency SWNS reports.

Andy Davey was able to capture the image with the mice, which only grow to between 2 and 3 inches long, gripping the stalk as they nibble on it.

Though the stalk is bending under the weight of the rodents, the mice themselves are very light, with some weighing no more than 7 grams.

According to The Mammal Society, the harvest mouse has a "prehensile tail the same length as the head and body." This allows the tail to grasp objects, similar to a fifth leg, the U.K.-based organization wrote on its website.

It is largely native to the U.K., found "from central Yorkshire southwards," the organization added. It primarily lives in areas of tall grass, where nests can be built.

The diet of a harvest mouse chiefly consists of seeds, berries and insects, though they have been known to eat moss, roots and fungi as well.

