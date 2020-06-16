Expand / Collapse search
Incredible pictures show tiny wild harvest mice sitting on wheat stalk

By Chris Ciaccia | Fox News
Instead of the three blind mice, it's the three tiny mice.

A photographer has managed to capture three harvest mice sitting on a stalk of wheat, showcasing how minuscule the mammals are, British news agency SWNS reports.

Andy Davey was able to capture the image with the mice, which only grow to between 2 and 3 inches long, gripping the stalk as they nibble on it.

Three wild harvest mice climb a wheat stalk in Holt in Dorset. 14/6/20. See SWNS copy SWCAmice: This is the adorable moment three wild harvest mice were snapped sharing a stalk of wheat - showing just how tiny they are. The cute picture is just one of a set captured by photographer Andy Davey, 54, showing the rodents in situ. His collection shows the animals feeding on stalks - which usually happens around dusk or dawn.

BUNNY GOES VIRAL AFTER BEING BORN WITHOUT EARS

Though the stalk is bending under the weight of the rodents, the mice themselves are very light, with some weighing no more than 7 grams.

According to The Mammal Society, the harvest mouse has a "prehensile tail the same length as the head and body." This allows the tail to grasp objects, similar to a fifth leg, the U.K.-based organization wrote on its website.

It is largely native to the U.K., found "from central Yorkshire southwards," the organization added. It primarily lives in areas of tall grass, where nests can be built.

The diet of a harvest mouse chiefly consists of seeds, berries and insects, though they have been known to eat moss, roots and fungi as well.

