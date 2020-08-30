Viral photo shows hare 'floating' in mid-air as it boxes another hare

Talk about a "hare-raising" event.

A photo has gone viral after two hares were spotted fighting each other in Scotland, British news agency SWNS reports.

Wildlife photographer Zaneta Blaszczyk took the picture in East Lothian, Scotland. The image appears to show one hare floating in mid-air as it leaps toward the other.

"I was quite amazed and surprised to see a large group of hares in the fields," Blaszczyk said. "Usually, you only see one or a couple at most. I could see around 12 in the field. They were moving so fast and I didn’t want to miss any action, so I grabbed my camera and stopped counting them."

"It was a real acrobatic show, really pleasant to watch and the hares looked like they had real fun," Blaszczyk added. "But then a couple of them started boxing - which lasted around 30 minutes. I saw a bunch of hair and saliva flying up in the air, as well as the animals - it reminded me of a real boxing arena."

Hares have lived in the U.K. since Roman Times, according to The Wildlife Trusts. The miniature mammals, which can live between two and four years, are protected in the U.K. under the 1981 Wildlife and Countryside Act.

Breeding season is in the early spring, when the hares are most likely seen fighting or "boxing" one another.

"I can’t express how happy I was when I saw one hare taking off, and almost 'hovering' for a couple of seconds in the air," Blaszczyk continued. "Three other hares bunched up like the three musketeers as I started running towards the boxing couple. I was so pleased I got the shot of the musketeers as well. I was so happy I got all the shots right and in focus."

