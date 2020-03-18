Vernal equinox brings earliest spring to US in 124 years

Here's one bit of good news: Spring is coming early this year.

In fact, the vernal equinox, which marks the official beginning of spring in the Northern Hemisphere and autumn in the Southern Hemisphere, is arriving on Thursday.

That's the earliest arrival of spring in America in 124 years.

According to the astronomy reference book "Astronomical Table of the Sun, Moon and Planets," the exact moment of the equinox will occur Thursday night at 11:49 p.m. ET (0349 GMT on March 20).

The Earth will at that moment reach the point in its orbit where its axis isn't tilted toward or away from the sun.

There are two reasons, according to Space.com, that the vernal equinox is coming a bit early this year: Daylight Savings Time and the leap year having added an extra day to February.

Despite the early arrival of astronomical spring, meteorological spring is already here , according to forecasters. Accuweather claims that designation is from March 1 through the end of May.

Either way, the cherry blossoms, chirping birds and monarch butterflies that we associate with the new season will find their way.

