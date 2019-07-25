Utah bear steals and eats cougar’s kill, video shows

First come, first serve.

A bear in Utah was caught on video stealing the deer a cougar had killed and hidden away in an attempt to save for another time, wildlife officials said.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources tweeted that they recorded the footage as a way to study interactions between cougars and other animals at kill sites.

“When a collared cougar is detected occupying an area over several hours, we visit the site to determine if the cougar has made a kill, and we set up a camera on the carcass,” the agency said.

Captions on the video explain how the collared cougar returned to feed on the recent kill it stashed away. The cougar hid the deer carcass again, but the following night a black bear arrived on the scene.

The bear dragged the carcass out of the cougar’s hiding place and fed on it for about two hours, the agency said. The cougar returned a few hours later, inspected the area and appeared to leave – just before the bear came back to the scene.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the animals had direct contact with one another. The agency said the cougar likely had to give up its kill to the bear.