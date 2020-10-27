USS Oklahoma sailor killed at Pearl Harbor laid to rest in Tennessee

USS Oklahoma sailor Warren Crim, who was killed in the attack on Pearl Harbor, has been laid to rest in his Tennessee hometown.

The Navy Fireman 3rd Class was one of 429 USS Oklahoma crewmembers who died when Japanese aircraft attacked the USS Oklahoma on Dec. 7, 1941. He was 20 when he was killed. The McMinnville native was accounted for on Dec. 8, 2017, according to the Defense POW/MIA accounting agency.

Channel 5/WTVF reports that Crim’s remains were brought back to Tennessee last week, where they received a Navy honor guard.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee paid tribute to Crim on Saturday.

“Flags over the Capitol will fly at half-staff today in honor of the ultimate sacrifice of U.S. Navy F3C, Warren H. Crim, of McMinnville, TN,” he tweeted, with a video honoring the fallen sailor. “Crim died while serving on the USS Oklahoma during the attack on Pearl Harbor and is being brought home to Tennessee to be laid to rest.”

Crim’s funeral took place in McMinnville Saturday, according to News Channel 5/WTVF.

More than 2,300 U.S. military personnel and 68 civilians lost their lives in the Pearl Harbor attack.

In 2015, incredible images emerged of a U.S. Navy seaplane that was sunk during the opening minutes of the attack on Pearl Harbor.

Earlier this year, researchers discovered the wreck of the storied World War II battleship USS Nevada, which survived the Pearl Harbor attack and post-war atomic bomb tests. The wreck was discovered 65 nautical miles southwest of Pearl Harbor.

