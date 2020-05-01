Tiny turtle is ready to take on gigantic manatee in remarkable photo

Talk about a David and Goliath moment.

This small territorial turtle faced down a gigantic manatee at Royal Burgers' Zoo near Arnhem, in the Netherlands, according to report from SWNS.

The turtle, who reportedly fought off two other tiny challengers several months ago, can been seen confronting the manatee.

However, the turtle can't seem to grab the attention of the manatee, who kept on swimming as if nothing has happened.

Most manatees are, on average, 9 to 11 feet long.

Zoologists were impressed with the image, the news agency notes.