The sturgeon supermoon: When to see it

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The next supermoon – the last of the year – will rise on Thursday night.

The sturgeon moon will appear opposite the sun in Earth-based longitude at 9:36 p.m. ET, according to NASA.

The rising moon will appear 7 degrees above the east-southeastern horizon.

The agency said that the moon will appear full for about three days from Wednesday through Saturday morning.

THE YEAR'S LAST SUPERMOON WILL TAKE PLACE ON AUG. 11, 2022

Saturn, which will appear near the supermoon, will be near its brightest for the year.

The moon's light will interfere with the Perseid meteor shower, which is expected to peak on Friday and Saturday.

This is the third-closest full moon of the year.

Supermoons are the biggest and brightest full moons of the year.

FULL STRAWBERRY SUPERMOON SEEN IN STUNNING DETAIL

The term "supermoon" is defined as either a new or full moon that occurs when the moon is within 90% of perigee, its closest approach to Earth.

According to the Maine Farmer's Almanac, the Algonquin tribes called this the sturgeon moon because of the large fish that were more easily caught this time of year in the Great Lakes and other major bodies of water.

This moon is also called the green corn moon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The next full moon will occur on Sept. 10, and is known as the harvest moon.