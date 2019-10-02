Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NASA
Published

Stunning starry region spotted by NASA Spitzer Space Telescope

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 2

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 2 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

A new image from NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope shows giant "bubbles" of dust and gas bursting with new star formation many light-years away.

The bubbles are about 10 to 30 light-years across, based on what astronomers know about them and other cosmic bubbles.

However, the space agency noted that figuring out the exact sizes of individual bubbles can be challenging, because their distance from Earth is hard to measure.

"Flows of particles emitted by the stars, called stellar winds, as well as the pressure of the light the stars produce, can push the surrounding material outward, sometimes creating a distinct perimeter," NASA said in a statement accompanying the image.

IN A GLOBAL PANDEMIC, WHICH COUNTRIES ARE SAFEST HAVENS?

This cloud of gas and dust in space is full of bubbles inflated by wind and radiation from massive young stars. (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

This cloud of gas and dust in space is full of bubbles inflated by wind and radiation from massive young stars. (NASA/JPL-Caltech) (NASA/JPL-Caltech)

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Spitzer sees infrared light, which isn't visible to the human eye. Many of these interstellar nebulas -- which are clouds of gas and dust in space -- are best observed in infrared light because infrared wavelengths can pass through intervening layers of dust in the Milky Way galaxy.

Visible light, however, can be blocked more by dust, according to NASA.

The Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Pasadena, Calif., manages the Spitzer Space Telescope mission for NASA's Science Mission Directorate in Washington.

Do you work in Silicon Valley? Contact me at christopher.carbone@foxnews.com or Twitter DM at @christocarbone. (PR pitches by email only, please.)