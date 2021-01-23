Expand / Collapse search
SCIENCE
Published

SpaceX delays launch of 143 satellites on single rocket

The company will attempt another launch Sunday at 10 a.m. ET

By Julia Musto | Fox News
SpaceX's attempt to launch a record 143 satellites on a single Falcon 9 rocket was stopped Saturday due to poor weather conditions

"Due to unfavorable weather, we are standing down from today's launch," the Elon Musk-owned company said in a tweet. 

"Another launch attempt is available tomorrow, January 24 with a 22-minute window opening at 10:00 a.m. EST," SpaceX wrote. 

According to Ars Technica, the weather "violated the electrical field rule for a safe launch." 

SpaceX had been scheduled to launch from Florida's Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Saturday morning at approximately 9:40 a.m. ET.

The launch will be the fifth flight for SpaceX's Falcon 9 first-stage booster, but the team's first mission of a rideshare program, carrying 10 Starlink internet satellites and 133 other small satellites.

In its rideshare program, SpaceX allows small satellite operators to book a fraction of a payload on a Falcon 9 launch.

SpaceX production supervisor Andy Tran said the mission will break the record for most satellites deployed from a single rocket.

Tech Crunch reported Saturday that the previous record was from the Indian Space Research Organization’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle-C37 launch in February 2017.

SpaceX has seen success over the past year, including the flawless launch of the company's first-ever crewed launch to the International Space Station

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.