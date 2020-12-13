Expand / Collapse search
Spaceflight
Published

SpaceX launches SiriusXM satellite from Cape Canaveral

Shortly after launch the Falcon 9’s first stage booster rocket successfully landed on a SpaceX droneship

By James Rogers | Fox News
SpaceX has launched a SiriusXM satellite atop a Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

The SXM-7 mission launched from Cape Canaveral’s Space Launch Complex 40 at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Shortly after launch the Falcon 9’s first stage booster rocket successfully landed on the company’s Just Read the Instructions droneship floating off the coast of Florida.

The launch had been pushed back from Friday to enable SpaceX to perform additional ground system checks. The SXM-7 mission was SpaceX’s 25th launch of the year, according to Fox 35.

Last week SpaceX launched an uncrewed spacecraft on a cargo-carrying mission to the International Space Station.

