Mars Perseverance rover takes a selfie with Ingenuity helicopter ahead of historic flight

To the delight of social media users, NASA's Perseverance rover used a camera on the end of its robotic arm to snap a selfie with the Mars Ingenuity helicopter this week ahead of its historic flight mission.

NASA GETS FIRST WEATHER REPORT FROM MARS ROVER LANDING SITE

Shown about 13 feet apart in the pictures taken on April 6, 2021, or the 48th Martian day of the mission, the rover used its WATSON (Wide Angle Topographic Sensor for Operations and Engineering) camera on the SHERLOC (Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman and Luminescence for Organics and Chemicals) instrument.

In a release, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) said Wednesday that the selfie had been constructed using 62 individual images -- taken in sequence -- that were stitched together.

It noted that the Curiosity Mars rover, which landed on the red planet in 2011, takes similar "selfies."

Ingenuity, which has been released on the Martian surface, is scheduled to attempt the first-ever powered and controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet no sooner than April 11.

Once the team at JPL is ready, Perseverance will relay the helicopter's final flight instruction from mission controllers, according to NASA.

If all final checks and atmospheric conditions look good, the helicopter will lift off climbing at a rate of 3 feet per second and hover at 10 feet above the surface for up to 30 seconds.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

After data and potentially images from the rover's Navigation Cameras and Mastcam-Z are downloaded, the Ingenuity team will determine whether the flight was a success.

The results will be discussed by the team at a media conference that same day.