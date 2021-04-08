Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mars
Published

Mars Perseverance rover takes a selfie with Ingenuity helicopter ahead of historic flight

The Mars vehicle is scheduled to fly no sooner than April 11

By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
NASA explains mystery ‘rainbow’ on MarsVideo

NASA explains mystery ‘rainbow’ on Mars

Former NASA astronaut Mike Massimino joins ‘America’s Newsroom.’

To the delight of social media users, NASA's Perseverance rover used a camera on the end of its robotic arm to snap a selfie with the Mars Ingenuity helicopter this week ahead of its historic flight mission.

NASA GETS FIRST WEATHER REPORT FROM MARS ROVER LANDING SITE

Shown about 13 feet apart in the pictures taken on April 6, 2021, or the 48th Martian day of the mission, the rover used its WATSON (Wide Angle Topographic Sensor for Operations and Engineering) camera on the SHERLOC (Scanning Habitable Environments with Raman and Luminescence for Organics and Chemicals) instrument.

​​NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took a selfie with the Ingenuity helicopter, seen here about 13 feet (3.9 meters) from the rover. This image was taken by the WASTON camera on the rover’s robotic arm on April 6, 2021, the 46th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

​​NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took a selfie with the Ingenuity helicopter, seen here about 13 feet (3.9 meters) from the rover. This image was taken by the WASTON camera on the rover’s robotic arm on April 6, 2021, the 46th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS

In a release, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) said Wednesday that the selfie had been constructed using 62 individual images -- taken in sequence -- that were stitched together.

It noted that the Curiosity Mars rover, which landed on the red planet in 2011, takes similar "selfies."

Ingenuity, which has been released on the Martian surface, is scheduled to attempt the first-ever powered and controlled flight of an aircraft on another planet no sooner than April 11.

Once the team at JPL is ready, Perseverance will relay the helicopter's final flight instruction from mission controllers, according to NASA.

NASA Mars Perseverance rover provided valuable data: Former astronautVideo

If all final checks and atmospheric conditions look good, the helicopter will lift off climbing at a rate of 3 feet per second and hover at 10 feet above the surface for up to 30 seconds.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

After data and potentially images from the rover's Navigation Cameras and Mastcam-Z are downloaded, the Ingenuity team will determine whether the flight was a success. 

The results will be discussed by the team at a media conference that same day.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.