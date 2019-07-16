SEE IT: divers spot human-sized jellyfish off English coast

Divers swimming off the coast of England on Saturday caught remarkable footage of a human-sized jellyfish on camera.

The diving team, consisting of wildlife biologist and presenter Lizzie Daly and ocean cinematographer Dan Abbott, spotted the creature near the town of Falmouth, Cornwall in southwest England. The two said they swam with the marine animal for about an hour.

“It was enormous,” Daly told The New York Post. “When I caught it in the corner of my eye I had to do a double take. I said, ‘What is that?!’”

The barrel jellyfish is considered the largest species of jellyfish in the British seas, measuring as much as three feet across and weighing up to 75 pounds, according to the Dorset Wildlife Trust.

“I had no idea that jellyfish reached that sort of size,” Daly told The Post. “I’m used to filming sharks and other marine animals, but this was something else – and just literally right off the shore. It was absolutely breathtaking.”