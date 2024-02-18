Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Astronomy

Scientists suggest our universe is merging with ‘baby universes’ as possible theory of expansion

The new study offers a mathematical model to show how merging with other, smaller universes might expand our own universe

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
It’s ‘fun’ to see people go into space: Terry Virts Video

It’s ‘fun’ to see people go into space: Terry Virts

 Retired NASA astronaut Terry Virts discusses the first all-European crew’s mission to ISS on ‘Your World.’

Astronomers have proposed a new theory to suggest why our universe is expanding at an accelerating rate. 

That our universe is expanding, is in wide agreement, though how exactly that process happens is not as well understood. Scientists believe that an elusive substance called "dark energy" is responsible for driving the expansion.

But the very existence of dark matter is only ever discussed in the context of an expanding universe, leading some to question whether there are other causes of expansion. 

galaxy

A star-forming region of ionised hydrogen gas in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a small galaxy which neighbours the Milky Way. (NASA/ESA)

A study published in the Journal of Cosmology and Astroparticle Physics, proposed that the universe’s expansion is driven by merging with smaller, "baby" universes. 

The study’s lead author, Jan Ambjørn, told LiveScience that the study’s main finding, was that the "accelerated expansion of our universe, caused by the mysterious dark energy, might have a simple intuitive explanation, the merging with so-called baby universes, and that a model for this might fit data better than the standard cosmological model." 

NASA GOES OLD SCHOOL WITH ROCKET SENDING ASTRONAUTS TO THE MOON

The "Standard Cosmological Model," is the main theory of cosmic evolution, that the universe began with the Big Bang, went through a near-exponential inflation at early times, and has been expanding ever since. 

While the latest study is by no means the first to propose the idea of multiple universes, it offers a mathematical model to show how merging with other, smaller universes might expand our universe. 

The galaxy NGC 3256 captured by the James Webb Space Telescope

The peculiar galaxy NGC 3256 dominates this image from the NASA/ESA/CSA James Webb Space Telescope.  (Credit: ESA/Webb, NASA & CSA, L. Armus, A. Evans)

By quantifying the rate of expansion, their calculations more closely aligned with observations of the universe than the Standard Cosmological Model. 

The researchers also suggested that early cosmological inflation – the quick, rapid expansion of our universe after the Big Bang – may have been caused by our young universe colliding with a larger universe. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

They proposed that after this possible absorption, it is likely that our, now-larger universe carried on to collide with and absorb other "baby" universes.  

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 