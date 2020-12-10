Scientists worry 1,620-square-mile iceberg could devastate wildlife on South Georgia Island

The world’s largest iceberg is on a collision course with South Georgia in the Atlantic Ocean, with the potential to cause significant damage, according to reports.

The British Forces South Atlantic Islands has tracked the 1,620-square-mile iceberg, named A68a, with an A400m transporter.

The organization posted a video from the reconnaissance flight on its Facebook page, showing cracks and fissures across the ice, but the body is still a dangerous size.

The British-owned island is home to large populations of seals and penguins, and a collision would make it difficult for the wildlife to reach the sea for feeding, the BBC reported.

A small chance exists for the iceberg to miss the island, but it is growing increasingly likely to occur, biological oceanographer Geraint Tarling told Reuters.

The currents “still have the power to take this iceberg in one direction or another away from South Georgia,” Tarling said in an interview on Wednesday.

“But it is really, really close, less than 50 kilometers away from the south shelf edge,” Tarling added. “That’s getting so close that it’s almost inevitable.”