Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Reptiles
Published

Scary new venomous snake discovered

By Stephanie Bedo | news.com.au
close
New venomous snake species found in AustraliaVideo

New venomous snake species found in Australia

Researchers found a new species of bandy-bandy snake in Australia, which is already in danger of extinction because of mining.

Scientists searching for sea snakes never expected to stumble across this find.

In a chance discovery, a team of biologists were returning from a sea snake research mission in Queensland, Australia when they found a new venomous species.

The team, led by University of Queensland’s Associate Professor Bryan Fry, uncovered a new species of bandy-bandy snake at Weipa, a town on the west coast of the Cape York Peninsula, in the far northeast of Australia.

Prof. Fry said bandy-bandies were burrowing snakes so they were surprised when they found it on a concrete block by the sea, after coming in from a night of sea snake spotting.

“We later discovered that the snake had slithered over from a pile of bauxite rubble waiting to be loaded onto a ship,” he said.

For the full story click on news.com.au 