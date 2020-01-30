Possible meteor seen streaking across Southern California sky

A bright light streaking across the sky in Southern California Wednesday evening lit up social media with what amateur astronomers identifying it as a possible meteor.

Residents from Los Angeles to San Diego caught the event on camera.

"Saw the most crazy meteor I’ve ever seen!! It blew into pieces and burned up in the atmosphere!!," one woman wrote on Twitter. "Oh My Lanta that was SO COOL!!!!! And I caught the end on camera!!"

SCIENTISTS JUST DISCOVERED GIANT 790,000-YEAR-OLD METEOR CRATER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

KABC-TV reported it was likely either a meteor or space debris, but there has been no official confirmation on the unidentified object yet.