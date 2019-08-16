Plague kills off Colorado prairie dog colony, state officials say

A prairie dog colony in Weld County, Colorado suffering from plague — a serious bacterial disease that can spread to humans — has since died off, state wildlife officials announced this week.

The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment said that plague, which is typically spread by infected fleas, was confirmed in a prairie dog colony in private property in southwest Weld County.

“Prairie dogs are particularly sensitive to plague so infected fleas can very quickly eliminate a prairie dog colony,” officials said in the news release.

PLAGUE INFECTS THIRD WYOMING CAT IN 6 MONTHS, HEALTH OFFICIALS SAY

Plague — sometimes called the “black plague,” according to Healthline — is a potentially deadly bacterial infection that is caused by a strain of bacteria known as Yersinia pestis.

“This bacterium is found in animals throughout the world and is usually transmitted to humans through fleas,” Healthline notes.

Though rare, plague can equally affect animals and humans.

Symptoms of plague include fever, extreme exhaustion, headache, chills, vomiting, and swollen lymph glands, among other signs.

The disease is more common in areas with poor sanitation or overcrowding, according to Healthline. Using insect repellent in flea-heavy areas, avoiding contact with rodents or dead rodents, among other precautionary steps can help to avoid being infected with plague.

Those who live in an area where plague has been confirmed should not let their pets — dogs included — roam freely.

“The sudden absence of prairie dogs where there once was an active colony could be a warning sign,” Mark Wallace, the executive director of Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment, said in a statement.

“Residents should protect themselves by keeping fleas off pets and using an insect repellent when working, playing, or camping in areas where fleas may be present.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP