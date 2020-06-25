Picture shows rare kestrel chicks peeking their heads out of nest

Pictures show three young kestrels, rarely seen in Europe, peeking their heads out of a nest perched in a tree in London.

The three young chicks were photographed by Lawrence Chatton, who happened upon them in Richmond Park earlier this month, British news agency South West News Service reports.

"Every few days, I would stop by this nest for a quarter of an hour, hoping to see the three young ones appear together," Chatton, 41, said.

In the pictures, the kestrels can be seen peeking one eye out of the nest as they wait for their mother to return with food.

"I was lucky to capture this special moment just a couple of days before they all fledge -- the nest is becoming too narrow for the rapidly growing siblings!" Chatton added.

Kestrels are common in North America, but less so in western Europe. According to AllAboutBirds, kestrels largely eat insects and other invertebrates, as well as small rodents and even smaller birds.

