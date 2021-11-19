Expand / Collapse search
Moon
Published

Partial lunar eclipse stuns viewers worldwide

November 2021 event was notable for its unusually long duration

By Julia Musto | Fox News
A historic partial lunar eclipse stunned viewers around the world on Thursday night. 

LONGEST PARTIAL LUNAR ECLIPSE IN NEARLY 600 YEARS: WHEN TO WATCH

    A shadow falls on the moon, as seen beside the world's tallest broadcasting tower Tokyo Skytree, during a partial lunar eclipse in Tokyo, Japan November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Issei Kato (Reuters)

    A shadow falls on the moon as it undergoes a partial lunar eclipse as seen from Mexico City, Mexico November 19, 2021. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido (Reuters)

    A partially eclipsed moon is seen from Asuncion, Paraguay, early Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz) (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

Appearing with a reddish tinge from Earth's shadow and a faintly illuminated silver sliver on the lefthand side, the "beaver moon" hung in the sky, with the eclipse continuing into early Friday morning. 

The celestial spectacle was the longest partial lunar eclipse "within a stretch of 1,000 years."

    The earth's shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse as it sets beyond city hall, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

    The leaves of a tree are seen with a partial lunar eclipse as a backdrop, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Lutherville-Timonium, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

    Members of Prieto Yegros family take pictures as they watch the moon in partial eclipse in Asuncion's Bay, Paraguay, early Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz) (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

The eclipse shadowed approximately 97% of the moon and was the longest of its kind in approximately 580 years.

    The earth's shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse as it sets beyond the U.S. flag on top of a building, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in downtown Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel) (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

    The earth's shadow covers the full moon during a partial lunar eclipse visible near a statue of George Washington atop Baltimore's Washington Monument, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) ((AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

    A partial lunar eclipse is seen in Manila, Philippines on Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila) (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)

The partial "blood moon" is the second lunar eclipse of 2021.

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News Digital. You can find her on Twitter at @JuliaElenaMusto.