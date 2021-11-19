Partial lunar eclipse stuns viewers worldwide
November 2021 event was notable for its unusually long duration
A historic partial lunar eclipse stunned viewers around the world on Thursday night.
LONGEST PARTIAL LUNAR ECLIPSE IN NEARLY 600 YEARS: WHEN TO WATCH
Appearing with a reddish tinge from Earth's shadow and a faintly illuminated silver sliver on the lefthand side, the "beaver moon" hung in the sky, with the eclipse continuing into early Friday morning.
The celestial spectacle was the longest partial lunar eclipse "within a stretch of 1,000 years."
The eclipse shadowed approximately 97% of the moon and was the longest of its kind in approximately 580 years.
The partial "blood moon" is the second lunar eclipse of 2021.