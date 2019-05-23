Orphaned bear cubs rescued from huge spruce tree in remarkable video

Two orphaned bear cubs have been rescued from a huge 70-foot spruce tree in Canada.

The bears were orphaned when their mother was killed by a motor vehicle, according to the Northern Lights Wildlife Society, which notes that they were spotted high up in the tree in Cecil Lake, British Columbia. SWNS reports that the cubs had been stranded in the tree for three days.

The Northern Lights Wildlife Society provides shelter to orphaned and injured animals before returning them to the wild. Volunteers from the Society worked with local climber Stephen Bot on the amazing rescue.

“Those little cubs were not going to come down of their own accord,” Northern Lights Wildlife Society co-founder Angelika Langen said in comments obtained by SWNS. “They just huddled into each other up there, scared to death.”

Bot scaled the tree and carefully removed the bears from their perilous perch, before bringing them back down to the ground. Photographer and videographer Darcy Shawchek captured footage of the rescue.

Dubbed "Sky" and "Cloud," the cubs are settling in well at the Northern Lights Wildlife Society, the organization explained in a Facebook post on Tuesday. Officials at the sanctuary hailed the rescue as a “beautiful” example of people from different walks of life working together “to create a miracle.”

