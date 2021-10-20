October's hunter's moon: How it got its name and the history behind it

Wednesday's full moon is the hunter's moon.

The moon, which peaked in the morning at 10:57 a.m. ET, will be on Thursday from Australian Central Standard time eastward toward the International Date Line, according to NASA.

The agency said in an Oct. 14 blog post that the moon would appear full into Thursday night.

NASA notes that the earliest usage of the term "hunter's moon" is cited in the Oxford English Dictionary from 1710.

According to the Farmer's Almanac, the moon marks the time to hunt, following a harvest.

The hunter's moon, which follows the harvest moon, was also called the travel, dying grass, sanguine or blood moon by Algonquin tribes.

"Some sources indicate that the dying grass, sanguine and blood moon names are related to the turning of the leaves and dying back of plants with the start of fall," NASA's Gordon Johnston wrote. "Others indicate that the names Sanguine or Blood Moon are associated with hunting to prepare for winter."

This full moon marks the end of the Hindu calendar month of Ashvin and the Burmese calendar month of Thadingyut.

For Buddhists, the moon marks the end of the three-month period of fasting called Vassa, observing Pavarana on this day.

For Hindus, this is the harvest festival of Sharad Purnima and in Myanmar, the moon corresponds with the three-day Thadingyut Festival of Lights.

In Laos, the moon corresponds with the Boat Racing Festival or Boun Suang Huea.

Another name for the moon is the Lucy moon, for the NASA mission that launched last weekend to study the Trojan asteroids.

Notably, the Orionid meteor shower also peaks on Wednesday, but Bill Cooke of the NASA Meteoroid Environments Office said that they are likely to "show weak activity this year."