North Carolina wildlife rescue seeking bra clasps to fix broken turtle shells

Think twice before throwing out that old bra.

A wildlife rescue in North Carolina is urging women to send their bra clasps to them to help turtles with broken shells. Carolina Waterfowl Rescue, based in Indian Trail, put out their plea on Facebook Saturday.

WOMAN CLAIMS TIGHT-FITTING UNDERWIRE BRAS CAUSED GIANT CYST, GAPING 'HOLE' IN CHEST

Whether worn or not, the agency is asking women to remove the eye closures from the fasteners and mail them in. The eye closures, according to rescue group worker Keenan Freitas, essentially help wire the turtle shell back together.

Carolina Waterfowl Rescue says they've been seeing as many as 40 turtles per week during the past month. The nonprofit organization says many of them have been run over by cars, lawnmowers and boats.

An animal rehabilitation group in Iowa originally had the idea, saying it uses the fasteners along with small zip ties to help the turtles heal their broken shells.

The North Carolina-based group urges people to send in their old bras, or purchase the clasps on their Amazon wishlist if anyone is willing to buy them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"If we get bras that are in good shape we will donate them to the local shelter. The ones that are no longer usable we will recycle the clasps. So please don't make negative comments about how we are taking things away from needy women. We can do both!!" the group said.

More information about Carolina Waterfowl can be found on the group's Facebook page.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.