New York City residents can catch rare glimpse of rocket launch

The rocket should be visible from the Big Apple about 30 seconds after the launch

By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
New York City residents will have the chance to watch a NASA rocket launch from Virginia at about 7 a.m. ET, the space agency said in a statement.

The statement said the Northrop Grumman rocket, the Minotaur 1, will take off from NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia. NASA said the rocket will carry three national security payloads for the National Reconnaissance Office.

The New York Post reported that the rocket should be visible from New York City about 30 to 60 seconds after lift-off. The U.S. Space Force Space and Missile Systems Center’s Launch Enterprise will coordinate the launch.

