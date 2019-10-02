Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

AIR AND SPACE
Published
Last Update 14 mins ago

Organic molecules discovered on Saturn moon Enceladus

Christopher Carbone
By Christopher Carbone | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 2Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 2

Fox News Flash top headlines for Oct. 2 are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com

Scientists have discovered organic molecules containing nitrogen and oxygen on Saturn’s moon Enceladus, according to a new study.

Enceladus, which is Saturn's sixth-largest moon and about 310 miles in diameter, is an icy orb believed to contain a deep subsurface ocean underneath its icy crust.

Discovering organic molecules on Enceladus is noteworthy because water, energy and organic molecules could be the ingredients for some type of extraterrestrial life.

Enceladus shot the material out in plumes from cracks in its south polar crust, according to scientists.

IN A GLOBAL PANDEMIC, WHICH COUNTRIES ARE SAFEST HAVENS?

Plumes are seen on Enceladus, one of Saturn's moons.

Plumes are seen on Enceladus, one of Saturn's moons. (NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute)

For the new study, German and U.S. researchers examined the Cosmic Dust Analyzer's data and found new organic compounds, according to the paper published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society for November.

The molecules included amines, which are nitrogen- and oxygen-containing organic molecules that have some similar traits to those on Earth, according to the study's abstract.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

Do you work in Silicon Valley? Contact me at christopher.carbone@foxnews.com or Twitter DM at @christocarbone. (PR pitches by email only, please.)