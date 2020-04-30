New Mexico wildlife officer finds elk skull submerged in shallow water

A conservation officer made an eerie find in northern New Mexico this week: an intact elk skull submerged just below the surface of a shallow pool.

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish shared photos of the find on Facebook Wednesday.

Photos show the antlered skull near the center of a little spot of water amid a grassy meadow. It was not immediately clear how it got there or what happened to the rest of the skeleton.

Officer Lonie Morales made the find while out on patrol at the Sargent Wildlife Management Area (WMA), according to the post.

New Mexico has closed almost a dozen parks or wildlife areas due to the coronavirus pandemic, but the Sargent WMA does not appear on the list of closed locations posted on the department’s website.

Elk are common in the area, which extends from an area north of Chama in Rio Arriba County to the Colorado state line, according to state officials.

Visitors to outdoor areas in general are encouraged to practice 6-foot social distancing guidelines, and the department has shared a comical infographic explaining how to achieve it.

Safe social distancing is “approximately” the span of two black bears or mule deer, four roadrunners or six Rio Grande cutthroat trout, according to authorities.

The New Mexico discovery is not the only elk-skull find this week, either.

Jason Star of Cedar City, Utah, found another one recently while searching for shed antlers, according to the state’s Division of Wildlife Resources.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP