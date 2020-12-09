Expand / Collapse search
New Jersey town rocked by mysterious booms

Residents said booms have been occurring off and on for weeks

By Kate Sheehy | New York Post
A small New Jersey town is being rocked by mysterious booms — prompting a slew of shaken residents to call 911 to report the unsettling sounds.

“It just sounds like a bomb dropped from a plane,’’ a caller in usually quiet Mullica Township told an emergency operator, according to a recording of the call obtained by NBC-TV affiliate WCAU.

Another person in the Atlantic County community reported, “There was just a tremendous explosion nearby.’’

A third caller added, “This has been happening once a week. I mean, it’s almost blowing our houses off their foundation.’’

The residents said the booms have been occurring off and on for weeks, and emergency calls have been coming into the township from about a 10-mile area.

Local cops say they have no idea where the sounds are coming from — but they are investigating.

“At this point, it is a mystery,” Mullica Township Police Chief Brian Zeck told the station.

“And we’re currently trying to triangulate the area of the sound.’’

Zeck told NJ.com that a loud noise reported Tuesday likely came from a detonation at a nearby National Guard site but that previous booms don’t appear to have originated there.

He added that while hunting season in the state began over the weekend — when an uptick in the booms was reported — the noises that residents are describing aren’t from firearms.

 