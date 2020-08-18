National Zoo set for pandemic panda cub birth: 'Keep your paws crossed!'

The National Zoo in Washington, D.C. is eagerly awaiting the birth of a panda cub.

Panda bear Mei Xiang is pregnant and could give birth this week, zookeepers said. The Smithsonian's National Zoo was shuttered for months as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Keep your paws crossed! Today, Zoo veterinarians saw exciting movements during giant panda Mei Xiang’s ultrasound. Her fetus was kicking + swimming in the amniotic fluid, and its spine + blood flow were visible,” the zoo tweeted on Monday. “We hope to have a healthy cub in the coming days!”

Viewers have been closely following the Mei Xiang’s progress on the zoo’s panda cam, which also features its other giant panda, Tian Tian.

Mei Xiang has successfully given birth to three cubs: Tai Shan, Bao Bao and Bei Bei. The three cubs were transported to China at age 4, under terms of the zoo’s agreement with the Chinese government.

Mei was impregnated via artificial insemination, a process that was heavily affected by precautions over the COVID-19 pandemic. The procedure was conducted shortly after the entire zoo shut down on March 14; the zoo reopened on a limited basis July 24.

Canada’s Calgary Zoo recently announced that it is returning two giant pandas on loan from China as a result of a coronavirus-related bamboo shortage.

Earlier this year, two giant pandas mated at an empty zoo in Hong Kong for the first time, after living together for more than a decade.

Giant pandas are classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources’ (IUCN) Red List of Threatened Species.

Only 1,800 pandas are left in the wild, according to the World Wildlife Fund, which uses the famous mammal in its logo.

