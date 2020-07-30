NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover launches to the Red Planet

NASA’s Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover has launched on its epic mission to the Red Planet.

The rover launched into space atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket at 7:50 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

The Rover lifted off right at the start of the mission’s launch window, which had been planned for when Earth and Mars are in perfect alignment. Lifted by 2 million pounds of thrust, it took the rocket about 5 seconds to clear the launch tower at Cape Canaveral.

"We're in touch with the spacecraft, everything is nominal," Dr. Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA's associate administrator for the Science Mission Directorate, told NASA TV shortly after launch. The successful launch, he said, was "like punching a hole in the sky."

The journey to Mars will take seven months. The rover is scheduled to land on Mars’ Jezero Crater on Feb 18, 2021. The mission’s duration on the Red Planet’s surface is at least one Martian year or about 687 days.

A Mars helicopter is also being transported with the rover. Dubbed Ingenuity, the helicopter will be the first aircraft to attempt powered flight on another planet.

During its time on Mars, the Perseverance Rover will search for evidence of past life on the Red Planet.

Fox News’ Chris Ciaccia, David Aaro and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

