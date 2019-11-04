NASA is sending cookies to space

Cookies are headed to the final frontier.

NASA sent a zero-gravity oven to the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday to help astronauts make "common and widely consumed foods in space," including chocolate chip cookies.

The oven, which uses electric heat, similar to a toaster, will aim to help astronauts learn about the effects that zero gravity and exceptionally high heat have on the shape and consistency of cookies.

NASA EYES PLUTO MISSION

"Zero-G Oven examines heat transfer properties and the process of baking food in microgravity," NASA said in a statement on its website. The oven will reach a top temperature of 363.3 degrees Celsius (685.94 Fahrenheit), the space agency added.

The dough was provided by Hilton's DoubleTree hotel, which tweeted about the sweet and tasty mission. Hilton said it is working in conjunction with Zero G Kitchen, a company that "creates appliances for microgravity use in long-duration space flights," according to a press release.

“Hilton has long been an industry innovator, and as we celebrate our 100th year, we’re excited to send our hospitality into orbit,” said senior vice president and global brand head, DoubleTree by Hilton, Shawn McAteer, in the statement. “The simple gesture of a warm Cookie welcome is a favorite of DoubleTree guests around the world, and now we are sharing that moment of hospitality as part of this experiment aboard the International Space Station.”

NASA added that the presence of "fresh-baked food could have psychological and physiological benefits for crew members" on future long-duration missions.

The entire 8,200-pound shipment, which also includes parts for a Lamborghini and a vest to protect against radiation, is expected to reach the ISS, which is currently home to three Americans, two Russians and one Italian, on Monday.

Perhaps Cookie Monster will soon join them.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.