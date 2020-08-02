NASA astronauts splashdown in SpaceX capsule as historic mission returns to Earth

NASA astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico in a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft Sunday, ending a historic two-month trip to space.

The mission marked the first time that astronauts have launched from American soil since the final Space Shuttle flight in 2011.

After deploying two drogue parachutes and then the capsule’s main parachutes, the spacecraft landed off the coast of Pensacola, Fla., at 2:48 p.m. EDT.

The spacecraft, named “Endeavour” by the astronauts, left the International Space Station (ISS) on Saturday. Hurley and Behnken, both veterans of Space Shuttle missions, had boarded the orbiting space lab May 31 following the eagerly-anticipated launch of the Demo-2 mission from Kennedy Space Center atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

With wind at 2 knots, weather conditions for the capsule's return to Earth were ideal. The SpaceX recovery ship Go Navigator was waiting at the splashdown site.

During a press conference on the International Space Station, Friday Hurley explained how the Dragon capsule will be recovered following splashdown. "There will be a couple of what we call 'fast boats' will come up to the capsule at that point and make sure that everything is safe on the outside of the capsule for it to be hoisted on board the recovery ship," he said, in response to a question from Fox News. "At that point, the recovery ship is moving in and in communications with the fast boats ... once everybody gives the thumbs up that we are ready to be hoisted aboard it will get lifted aboard by a crane and cradled on board the aft portion of the ship."

"At that point, once it's secure on the back deck of the ship, then they can open the hatch and it will be time for us to come out," Hurley added.

The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft lifted off on May 30 amid a blaze of publicity. Previously known as capsule 206, the spacecraft was renamed Endeavour, continuing the tradition of astronauts naming their capsules.

The mission is an important milestone in the space agency’s Commercial Crew program.

